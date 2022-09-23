Envista (NYSE:NVST) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 241,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,674,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 9.2% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 162,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $2,257,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Envista by 45.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 140.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,318,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,247,000 after buying an additional 770,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Envista by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 849,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,269,000 after buying an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

