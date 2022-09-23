Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,722,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.8 %

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $609.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $663.36 and a 200-day moving average of $682.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $868.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.50.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

