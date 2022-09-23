Era Swap Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $30,700.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,351.62 or 1.00036839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005959 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00064936 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001957 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 1,394,984,668 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

