Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00015284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00146877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00274837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00749415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00598651 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,432,225 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

