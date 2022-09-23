Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.95 on Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $178.21 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00015284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,295.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025519 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00146877 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00274837 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00749415 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00599796 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000941 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,432,225 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org/en.
Buying and Selling Ergo
