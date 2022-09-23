Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.60. Ero Copper shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 295 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Ero Copper Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $862.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

