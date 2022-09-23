Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $119,373.07 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $119,373.07 and $78.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

