EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 4.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 160,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVE in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
EVE Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
