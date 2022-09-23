EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 4.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 160,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 208,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVEX shares. Raymond James started coverage on EVE in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVE in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on EVE in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned approximately 1.00% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

