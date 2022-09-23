Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 4.6%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €18.29 ($18.66) and last traded at €18.80 ($19.18). 953,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.70 ($20.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evotec Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.79.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

