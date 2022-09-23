FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.50-14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $394.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.01.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.07). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $418.75.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.