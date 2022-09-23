Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $15.00 on Friday. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Fanuc

Fanuc ( OTCMKTS:FANUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.