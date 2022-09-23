FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.61

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FARO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

