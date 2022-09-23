FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.61

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 3406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on FARO shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.