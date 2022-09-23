FastSwap (FAST) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $292,904.00

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. FastSwap has a market cap of $292,904.00 and $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One FastSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

FastSwap Coin Profile

FastSwap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FastSwap is fastswap.finance/#.

Buying and Selling FastSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FastSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

