FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.26. 176,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.74.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

