FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $192.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $192.00 price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s previous close.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.74.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.68. The company had a trading volume of 153,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,571. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.34 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.44.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,051 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

