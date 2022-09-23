Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

