FIBOS (FO) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FIBOS (FO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $20,567.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013982 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00135657 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io/en-us.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world.”

