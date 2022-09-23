Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $265.63

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.63 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 258.75 ($3.13). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.16), with a volume of 337,613 shares changing hands.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.99. The company has a market cap of £818.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.04.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.