Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after buying an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,905,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,999,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.