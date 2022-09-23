Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.66 and traded as low as C$9.07. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 152,396 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of C$924.79 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 171.00%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total value of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.