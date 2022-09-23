FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Down 3%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.75). 1,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.84).

FIH group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 234.49. The stock has a market cap of £28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,850.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88.

FIH group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from FIH group’s previous dividend of $1.00. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

