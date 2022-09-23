Financial Analysis: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sight Sciences and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sight Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.88%. Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.41%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences -133.92% -36.39% -29.97% Pro-Dex 9.17% 17.27% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sight Sciences and Pro-Dex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences $48.96 million 6.46 -$62.96 million ($1.76) -3.76 Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.30 $3.86 million $1.03 14.68

Pro-Dex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sight Sciences has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sight Sciences beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

