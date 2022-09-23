Financial Survey: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 513.12%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.08 -$2.76 million ($0.19) -4.00 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.11 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grom Social Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -31.16% -72.61% -27.03% Grom Social Enterprises -218.63% -45.64% -33.46%

Risk and Volatility

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 18.6, meaning that its share price is 1,760% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises beats Professional Diversity Network on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.