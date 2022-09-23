Finning International (TSE:FTT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.88

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$23.88 and last traded at C$23.96, with a volume of 95765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.34.

FTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.69.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

