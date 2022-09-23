Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.27

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.27 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 78.05 ($0.94). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.93), with a volume of 33,450 shares.

Finsbury Food Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.05. The company has a market capitalization of £104.31 million and a PE ratio of 981.25.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and sliced breads; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

