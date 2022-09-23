First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45. 2,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $163,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in First Advantage by 25.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 369,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

