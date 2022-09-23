First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading 1.7% Higher

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.45. 2,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Advantage Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $928,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $163,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in First Advantage by 25.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 369,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.