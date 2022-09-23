First Financial Corp IN Acquires 884 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

IWS stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. 63,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,454. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.