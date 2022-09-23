First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 253.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 334,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,574. The company has a market cap of $165.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average is $134.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.38.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

