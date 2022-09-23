First Financial Corp IN Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,217. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.