First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Financial Corp IN grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in MetLife were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 184,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.