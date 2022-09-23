First Financial Corp IN Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 352,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

