First Financial Corp IN Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VHT stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 2,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,066. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.68.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

