First Financial Corp IN Sells 79 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 17,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 60,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.