First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.26.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $140.64.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

