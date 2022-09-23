First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.73

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.73 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 55430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 609.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

