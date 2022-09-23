First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Cut by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 88,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,803. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73.

