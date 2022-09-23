First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $39.48. 24,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,023. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.

