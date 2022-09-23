First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,882,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,817 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 857,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,327 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $39.12. 3,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%.

