First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.90

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.90 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 33823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 13.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.