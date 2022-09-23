FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $112.42

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.42 and last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.95.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService by 5.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

