Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.8 %

FISV traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 181,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,461. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

