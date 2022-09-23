Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.89.

Five Below Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.22. 28,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,860. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

