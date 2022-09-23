Five Oceans Advisors Buys 398 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.17. 173,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,223. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a PE ratio of -133.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

