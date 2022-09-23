Five Oceans Advisors Buys 807 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $76.17. 35,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

