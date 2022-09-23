Five Oceans Advisors Increases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 413,333 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,286,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,194,000. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 479,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $166.24 and a 1-year high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

