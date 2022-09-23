Five Oceans Advisors Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 33.3% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

NKE stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,385. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.83 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.