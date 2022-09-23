Five Oceans Advisors Invests $1.42 Million in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 808.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 753,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5,280.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after acquiring an additional 668,060 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 482,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 441,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 299,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,309,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,452. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

