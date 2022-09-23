Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,195. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02.

