Five Oceans Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after buying an additional 1,385,322 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,985. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

