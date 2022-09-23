Five Oceans Advisors Takes $2.48 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 105,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,795. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.