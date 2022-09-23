Five Oceans Advisors Takes $202,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sanofi by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,434 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Sanofi by 62.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

SNY stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

